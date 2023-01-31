Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 10,964 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

