Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,390 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $198.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.