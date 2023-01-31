Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,413 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

