Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,368 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in F5 by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

