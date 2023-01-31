Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

