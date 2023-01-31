Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $334.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $496.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average is $360.98.

Wall Street Analysts

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

