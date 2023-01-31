Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.92 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

