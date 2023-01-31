Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.