Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 134.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $378.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.69 and a 200-day moving average of $364.92. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $252.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

