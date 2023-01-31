Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

