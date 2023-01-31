Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,057,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

CI stock opened at $311.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.21. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

