Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

