Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

