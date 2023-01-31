Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,734. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

CMI stock opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

