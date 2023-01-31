Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,393 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

