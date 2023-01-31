Quantum Price Down 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Quantum has a market cap of $5,601.84 and approximately $181,001.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00216223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,976.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.