Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.60 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.01362514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007157 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.01633347 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.