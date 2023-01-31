Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $271.94 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,036,619,384 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

