Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.30 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 228.55 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.71. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($2.88). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.99.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

