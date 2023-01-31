Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.30 Per Share

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ramsdens Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 228.55 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.71. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($2.88). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.99.
Ramsdens Company Profile
