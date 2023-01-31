Raymond James Boosts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$2.30

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE stock remained flat at C$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orezone Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,402,597.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $185,878.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

