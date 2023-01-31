Raymond James Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.35.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.