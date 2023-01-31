Raymond James Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s previous close.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AYA remained flat at C$8.02 during trading on Tuesday. 235,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$931.59 million and a PE ratio of -222.78. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

