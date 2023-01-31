Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 1,037,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.