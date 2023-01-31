Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $100,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. 592,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

