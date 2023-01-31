Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. 130,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.