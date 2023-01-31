Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,170 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,909. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

