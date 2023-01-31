Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 324 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.38% of DTE Energy worth $83,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.36. 187,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,723. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.