Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.
Red River Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %
Red River Bancshares stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.57.
Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.
Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares Company Profile
Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Union Pacific Miss on Earnings, Dividend Still Intact
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.