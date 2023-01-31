Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

