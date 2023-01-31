ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $10,134.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00407302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

