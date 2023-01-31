Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 19,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.