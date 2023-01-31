Request Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Request has a market capitalization of $105.57 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00215744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11247114 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,481,676.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

