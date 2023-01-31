Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 30th (ALSN, APT, ATRC, AXS, BA, CNX, CTIC, CUZ, EA, EFX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 30th:
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
