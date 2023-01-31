Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 30th (ALSN, APT, ATRC, AXS, BA, CNX, CTIC, CUZ, EA, EFX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 30th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

