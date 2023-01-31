Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BeiGene (BGNE)

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $236.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – BeiGene is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BGNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.20. 42,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

