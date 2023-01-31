Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BeiGene (BGNE)

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $236.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – BeiGene is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – BeiGene had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BeiGene Price Performance
BGNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.20. 42,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
