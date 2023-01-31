Reshma P. Shetty Sells 156,012 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 156,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $294,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,043,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,431,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 18,135,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,682,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,081,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,187 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

