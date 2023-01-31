Reviewing Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Assurant pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Reinsurance and Assurant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Assurant 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assurant has a consensus target price of $154.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Assurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Assurant 3.25% 12.00% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Assurant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Assurant $10.19 billion 0.68 $1.37 billion $5.82 22.43

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment offers lender-placed homeowners’ insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance, renters’ insurance and related products, and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners’ insurance and other specialty products. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate employee-related expenses and activities of the holding company. The company roots back to 1892 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.