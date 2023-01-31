Reviewing Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.09%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 603.51%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -33.66% -31.74% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.37% -92.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 27.24 -$65.57 million $2.22 5.09 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 22.50 -$88.70 million ($2.82) -0.35

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

