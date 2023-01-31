Reviewing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.46 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 1.83 $135.44 million ($0.10) -189.50

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upstart has a consensus target price of $55.21, suggesting a potential upside of 191.37%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77% Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29%

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

