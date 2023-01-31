RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $305.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

