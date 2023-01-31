Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $18,319.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00047025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00216729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00198587 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,833.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

