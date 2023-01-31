Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $996,610.54

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $996,610.54 and $20,448.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00216100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

