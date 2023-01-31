Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 6.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.26. 22,390,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 30,485,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $49,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

