RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 112,803 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 1.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 69,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.