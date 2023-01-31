RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 288.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. 2,089,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

