RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.49. 752,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,321. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

