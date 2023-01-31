RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

CVX stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,845. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $334.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.