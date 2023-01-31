RMR Wealth Builders Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Twilio were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 1,437,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,502. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

