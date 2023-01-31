RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 2,550 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 924,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,045. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock worth $175,531,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

