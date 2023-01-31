RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 54 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $283.64.

