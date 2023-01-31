RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 949,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,403. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

