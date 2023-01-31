RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,198 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $300,412,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

